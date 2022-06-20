El Partido de la Izquierda Europea felicita al pueblo de Colombia por el triunfo en las elecciones presidenciales

¡Se abre una gran esperanza para Colombia y America Latina y el Caribe!

El Partido de la Izquierda Europea felicita al Pacto Histórico y al pueblo de Colombia por el triunfo en las elecciones presidenciales: Gustavo Petro y Francia Márquez se convierten así en el presidente y la vicepresidenta de una coalición de la izquierda que por primera vez en 214 años gobernará en Colombia.

Felicitamos y compartimos la alegría del pueblo colombiano por su larga lucha por conseguir justicia social, justicia ambiental y el respeto a los derechos humanos en el país. Hoy, termina la larga noche de terrorismo de estado y por eso es indispensable recordar a las y los desaparecidos forzados, los líderes y lideresas sociales, firmantes de la paz, jóvenes, campesinos y campesinas, indígenas, afrodescendientes que fueron asesinados y asesinadas, heridas y encarceladas.

Después de la firma de La Paz y de las grandes movilizaciones del año 2021, el Pacto Histórico venció con más de 3% de diferencia sobre el candidato de la derecha, Rodolfo Hernández, por lo que Colombia ha dicho SÍ a la vida, SÍ a La Paz, SÍ a la democracia efectiva, SÍ a la justicia social y a la lucha contra el cambio climático.

La victoria del Pacto en Colombia es fundamental e histórica para el futuro de Colombia y para el resto de América latina.

Esta victoria debe suponer un cambio en la política de la Unión Europea hacia América Latina, poniendo la cooperación y el bienestar de los pueblos por encima de las sanciones, los bloqueos y la voracidad de las multinacionales. El Pacto Histórico y el gobierno de Petro y Francia deben poder llevar los cambios que urgentemente necesita Colombia con el apoyo del resto del mundo.

*** EN ***

There is great hope for Colombia and Latin America & the Caribbean!

The European Left congratulates the Historic Pact and the people of Colombia on their victory in the presidential elections: Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez thus become the president and vice-president of a coalition of the left that for the first time in 214 years will govern Colombia.

We congratulate and share the joy of the Colombian people for their long struggle for social justice, environmental justice and respect for human rights in the country. Today, the long night of state terrorism is coming to an end and for this reason it is essential to remember the forcibly disappeared, the social leaders, peace signatories, young people, peasants, indigenous people, Afro-descendants who were assassinated, wounded and imprisoned.

After the signing of La Paz and the large mobilisations of 2021, the Historic Pact won with more than 3% of difference over the candidate of the right, Rodolfo Hernandez, so Colombia has said YES to life, YES to Peace, YES to effective democracy, YES to social justice and the fight against climate change.

The victory of the Pact in Colombia is fundamental and historic for the future of Colombia and the rest of Latin America.

This victory must mean a change in the European Union’s policy towards Latin America, putting cooperation and the well-being of the people above sanctions, blockades and the voracity of multinationals. The Historical Pact and the government of Petro and France should be able to bring about the changes that Colombia urgently needs with the support of the rest of the world.