Mensaje del PSUV de felicitación al hermano pueblo de la República de Türkiye y al fraterno amigo presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan

MENSAJE DEL PARTIDO SOCIALISTA UNIDO DE VENEZUELA PSUV DE FELICITACIÓN AL HERMANO PUEBLO DE LA REPÚBLICA DE TÜRKIYE Y AL FRATERNO AMIGO PRESIDENTE RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN POR LA VICTORIA CONQUISTADA EN LA ELECCIÓN PRESIDENCIAL CELEBRADA ESTE 28 DE MAYO

“Venezuela celebra el triunfo de nuestro hermano y amigo Recep Tayyip Erdoğan quien resultó vencedor en las elecciones presidenciales y parlamentarias en Türkiye. Felicitamos al pueblo turco por esta victoria, deseando seguir trabajando unidos por construir el nuevo mundo. ¡Viva Türkiye!”

NICOLÁS MADURO

“Algunos países del eje imperial trataron de inmiscuirse, pero el pueblo de Türkiye fue, votó en paz y en tranquilidad, ejerció su derecho y triunfo junto a nuestro hermano presidente Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a quien felicitamos al igual que a su pueblo que ha definido con valentía su futuro”

DIOSDADO CABELLO RONDÓN

PRIMER VICEPRESIDENTE DEL PSUV

Aquí intentamos una posible traducción de ambos mensajes en Ingles y Turco:

“Venezuela celebrates the triumph of our brother and friend Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was victorious in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye. We congratulate the Turkish people on this victory, wishing to continue working together to build the new world. ¡Live Türkiye!”

“Venezuela, Türkiye’de cumhurbaşkanlığı ve milletvekilliği seçimlerinden galip çıkan kardeşimiz ve dostumuz Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın zaferini kutluyor. Yeni dünyayı inşa etmek için birlikte çalışmaya devam etmek dileğiyle Türk halkını bu zaferden dolayı kutluyoruz. Yaşasın Türkiye!”

«Some countries of the imperial axis tried to interfere, but the people of Türkiye went, voted in peace and quiet, exercised their right and triumphed together with our brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom we congratulate as well as his people who have defined with courage their future»

“Emperyal eksendeki bazı ülkeler müdahale etmeye çalıştı ama Türkiye halkı gitti, barış ve huzur içinde oy kullandı, hakkını ve zaferini, geleceğini cesurca belirleyen halkının yanı sıra tebrik ettiğimiz kardeşimiz Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ile birlikte kullandı”

Fidel Ernesto Vásquez

SECRETARIO EJECUTIVO DE LA PRESIDENCIA

PARTIDO SOCIALISTA UNIDO DE VENEZUELA

