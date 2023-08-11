Noticias
Mensaje del PSUV en honor al camarada Julio Escalona: Ejemplo de lucha incansable por la construcción de la Patria Soberana
MENSAJE DEL PARTIDO SOCIALISTA UNIDO DE VENEZUELA PSUV EN HONOR AL CAMARADA JULIO ESCALONA EJEMPLO DE LUCHA INCANSABLE POR LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA PATRIA SOBERANA Y EL SOCIALISMO EN VENEZUELA. HONOR A QUIEN HONOR MERECE, HASTA LA VICTORIA SIEMPRE!!!
“Estamos aquí siempre luchando, soñando, siempre con esperanzas. No fuimos ni seremos una generación de oro, sino una generación de acero que no se partió”
JULIO ESCALONA
LUCHADOR PATRIOTA DE TODA LA VIDA
“Hoy despedimos a Julio Escalona, un gran líder revolucionario y ferviente luchador de nuestra Patria. Defensor del humilde, del hombre y la mujer de a pie y, de las clases populares. ¡Su legado vivirá por siempre! Mis sentidas condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. ¡Hasta la Victoria Siempre Camarada Julio!”
NICOLÁS MADURO MOROS
“Julio Escalona será siempre un gran hermano y maestro dirigente revolucionario, su larga y ejemplar trayectoria como fiel defensor de las causas justas por una mejor patria y humanidad lo hace un referente eterno. Descansa en paz hermano Julio, tu legado vivirá por siempre. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. Honor a quien honor merece. Hasta la Victoria Siempre, Nosotros Venceremos!!!”.
DIOSDADO CABELLO RONDÓN
PRIMER VICEPRESIDENTE DEL PSUV
Fidel Ernesto Vásquez
