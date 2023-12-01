Descargue: Edición N°375 del Boletín Informativo del PSUV

Noticias / Boletín Informativo
POR LA PATRIA, POR TUS HIJOS, POR TUS PADRES, POR TU FAMILIA, POR TI, POR LA PAZ: UNÁMONOS PARA DEFENDER LO QUE ES NUESTRO HISTÓRICAMENTE: VAMOS TODOS Y TODAS EN FAMILIA ESTE DOMINGO 3 DE DICIEMBRE A VOTAR 5 VECES SI. EL PRESIDENTE NICOLÁS MADURO LLAMA A TODOS EL PUEBLO A UNIRNOS POR LA DEFENSA DE LA PATRIA. ¡LA GUAYANA ESEQUIBA ES DE VENEZUELA! EL SOL DE VENEZUELA NACE EN EL ESEQUIBO.
“Somos una gran familia que habita esta noble tierra y construye el sueño de una Patria libre y soberana. Nuestro amor por Venezuela Toda es inmenso, el hogar que nos vio nacer y en el que cabemos todas y todos. Por el Esequibo Vota 5 Veces Si”
NICOLÁS MADURO MOROS
PRESIDENTE PUEBLO DEFENSOR DE LA PATRIA
PRESIDENTE CONDUCTOR DE VICTORIAS
PRESIDENTE HACEDOR DE LOS SUEÑOS Y ANHELOS DE TODO EL PUEBLO
“Al Referéndum Consultivo se han sumado sectores opositores y movimientos sociales y religiosos. Esto no es un tema de partidos, esto no es un tema de gobierno, esto es un tema de todos los venezolanos y venezolanas ¡Nosotros Venceremos!”,
DIOSDADO CABELLO RONDÓN
PRIMER VICEPRESIDENTE DEL PSUV
DEFENSOR DE LA PATRIA CONTRA QUIEN SEA, DONDE SEA, COMO SEA
Nuestro Comandante Chávez siempre nos convocó a la unión para la paz, la producción, el trabajo y el estudio, todos y todas en perfecta unidad para lograr el bienestar para todas las familias venezolanas. Y con el Presidente Pueblo Conductor de Victorias Nicolás Maduro, seguimos por ese rumbo, unidos y trabajando por el crecimiento y felicidad en nuestra patria.
El Presidente Nicolás Maduro viene de lejos, de muchas luchas, batallas y victorias por la patria, por el pueblo. Es el resultado de las causas históricas y grandiosas de Libertadores y Libertadoras, lleva ese un gran legado que defiende con dignidad y valentía. Es Nicolás Maduro, el Presidente Pueblo Conductor de Victorias!!!
EL SOL DE VENEZUELA NACE EN EL ESEQUIBO
PUEBLO UNIDO, PUEBLO INVENCIBLE
Por la Patria: EL 3 DE DICIEMBRE Vota5VecesSí
NOSOTROS VENCEREMOS!!!
Fidel Ernesto Vásquez
SECRETARIO EJECUTIVO DE LA PRESIDENCIA
PARTIDO SOCIALISTA UNIDO DE VENEZUELA
SOLDADO DEL EJERCITO DEL COMANDANTE DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS HUGO CHÁVEZ Y DEL COMANDANTE PRESIDENTE CONDUCTOR DE VICTORIAS NICOLÁS MADURO
